Isco, who has been linked with Everton, is likely to have to make a financial sacrifice to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

The 28-year-old has not started a game for Real Madrid in three months and has only played 13 minutes in the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid were willing to let the player leave on loan or even on a permanent deal in the winter transfer window and Everton and Sevilla were mooted as potential destinations for Isco.

Everton did not move for Isco though and, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, if the Spaniard is to seal a move away from Real Madrid in the summer he will have to make a financial sacrifice.

Everton could rekindle their interest in the player again in the summer, along with Sevilla.

Real Madrid were prepared to let the player go for a fee of around €20m in January and are expected to want to let him go in the summer.

Any move for Isco is likely to depend on the player agreeing to make a financial sacrifice as no club are prepared to meet his wage demands.