Noel Whelan is of the view that Wolverhampton Wanderers offloaded Helder Costa to Leeds United on a permanent deal because they knew the winger is unable to hack the Premier League.

Leeds snapped up Costa on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020 from league rivals Wolves, with the winger having spent the previous season on loan at Elland Road.

However, Costa has struggled to nail down a spot in Marcelo Bielsa’s team so far in the current campaign; his last top flight start coming in early November.

And Whelan is of the view that Leeds have done a bad piece of business by splashing the clash to rope in Costa as he is not Premier League quality and that money could have been spent elsewhere.

The ex-Whites star added that he feels Wolves offloaded Costa when they earned promotion from the Championship because they knew he would not be able to hack top flight football.

“When you look through the whole of our [team], Helder Costa to me, well I have got no idea what happened to him, I really do not”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss against Everton.

“And for £17m, whatever we have paid, I would take three Raphinhas all day long.

“There is a reason why they [Wolves] let him go when they came into the Premier League, because he cannot hack it.

“This is always a simple solution why players are allowed to leave a Premier League outfit.

“Okay, somebody that supposedly should have gone on to bigger and better things and should be there thriving at Wolves.

“Now we have gone and paid a huge amount of money.

“I do not see any of that money being put back on the field by him right now.

“Good start to the season but wow, I mean, I would have loved to put that money somewhere else.”

Costa came on for a three-minute cameo in his team’s 2-1 loss to Everton on Wednesday night and it remains to be seen whether he will fight his way into Bielsa’s starting eleven again.