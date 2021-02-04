Everton star Ben Godfrey has insisted that he is willing to slot into any position Carlo Ancelotti needs him to play in and stressed he is learning from his experienced team-mates with each passing day.

The defender came to Goodison Park in the summer and Ancelotti has been deployed him in both full-back positions, in addition to his natural centre-back role, so far this season.

Godfrey partnered up with Yerry Mina in the Toffees’ 2-1 Premier League win away at Leeds United on Wednesday night and was awarded Man of the Match honours for his stellar display.

The defender insists he is ready to step up into any role Ancelotti wants him to play on the pitch and stressed he is willing to do whatever is necessary for his team to get the results.

Godfrey, who is enjoying his football at the moment, added that he is learning everything he can from his experienced team-mates with each passing day.

“We’ve got depth in the squad and some serious quality”, Godfrey told Everton TV.

“I’ll do what I need to do, I’ll play anywhere.

“But it’s good to be back in my so-called natural position.

“I enjoyed playing next to Yerry.

“We had to soak up some pressure at times and stick together but I really enjoyed it.

“For me, as someone who is new into the club, it’s good to learn from some of these boys.

“They have played at the very top and I am trying to do exactly the same.

“Learning alongside them is great and I’m enjoying being a part of this team.”

Having returned to winning ways, Ancelotti’s’ side will be keen on continuing their pursuit of a European spot with a win against Manchester United at the weekend.