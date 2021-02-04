Rangers star Jermain Defoe has revealed that he has advised Gers starlets Nathan Patterson and Ciaran Dickson to keep their feet on the ground and look after their family, following signing new contracts at Ibrox.

The Gers tied down promising academy graduates Dickson and Patterson with new contracts at the club recently; both players are continuing their development in Steven Gerrard’s first team set-up.

Dickson and Patterson have a host of players to look up to in the senior squad and veteran striker Defoe has always stepped up to give the rising starlets a hand whenever they have needed it.

And Defoe revealed he advised the young duo to keep their feet on the ground and look after their parents, while stressing they need to keep working hard following putting pen to paper on fresh professional contracts at Ibrox.

The 38-year-old also told Dickson and Patterson to make the most out of any game time they have been handed, picking out everything they can from their team-mates and opposition players to further add to their own game.

Asked what sort of advice he has given Patterson and Dickson, Defoe told Rangers TV: “I just basically, just told them to keep working hard.

“Do not waste any training sessions but apart from all of that, they signed new contracts.

“And I said to them just, it is important to keep your feet on the ground.

“Look after your money, look after your parents, I said to them and they started laughing.

“Look after your parents because they are the ones that really love you and really push you and they are the ones that will be really proud.

“I can imagine seeing them go on and do well for this football club and they are the future of this club.

“So, work hard in training, look at the players that are playing in the opposition and how you can be like them or even better.”

Having pledged their immediate futures to Rangers, both Dickson and Patterson will look to kick on with their development and one day reach the elite level that their senior team-mates like Defoe exhibit on the pitch.