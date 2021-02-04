Alan McInally has admitted that he is not sure that Jose Mourinho wanted Gareth Bale back at Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

There was massive hype surrounding Bale’s decision to return to Tottenham last year on a loan deal until the end of the season from Real Madrid.

But the 31-year-old has played just six times in the Premier League this season and was disappointing when he started in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

McInally indicated that Bale is not the same player that left Tottenham in the first place in 2013 and went on to win multiple Champions League trophies at Real Madrid.

He admitted that there was real excitement surrounding his return last summer but stressed that he has shown nothing since rejoining Tottenham.

The former Scotland international also indicated that Bale might not have been a Mourinho signing as the Tottenham boss would have played him more if he had really wanted him at the club.

Asked if Bale’s return to Spurs has been a big flop, McInally said on Footy Accumulators: “I don’t want to say yes.

“Where is Gareth Bale? Where is that Gareth Bale, the guy that flies past people?

“To be fair, he has come on as a sub a couple of times and kind of had flashes but I don’t know, it is a little boy lost, I don’t know where Gareth is.

“By the way, there is nobody, even Arsenal fans surely, must have been like that Gareth Bale is coming to Spurs, can’t wait to see this.

“He has not been playing at Real Madrid, he must be bursting to get out and prove to everybody that he is still Gareth Bale we remember.

“And then, nothing.

“Three months he has been at the club, he has got to be fit by now but the manager is not playing him.

“I don’t know whether he is actually a Mourinho signing or is he a Daniel Levy signing?

“You have got think if you bring Gareth Bale to the football club and Mourinho wanted him to come, then Mourinho has got to play him.

“That’s not the case and so I have started think, I don’t know whether Mourinho wanted him back at the football club.”

Bale has managed to find the back of the net just four times since returning to Spurs and the jury is out on whether the north London side will look to extend his loan.