Former Scottish Premiership attacker Tam McManus has insisted that Kemar Roofe should have been sent off for his dangerous tackle on St. Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson.

Rangers are again 23 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table following a narrow 1-0 win over St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Ianis Hagi’s 52nd-minute strike was the difference between the two sides but the story could have been different had Roofe been red-carded in the first half.

The Rangers striker lunged at Davidson to win back the ball following a bad touch but the referee only produced a yellow card for the offence.

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister insisted after the game that the yellow card was the right call but McManus stressed that the offence deserved nothing short of a sending off.

He does not believe Roofe intentionally meant to hurt Davidson but insisted that it was definitely deserving of a red card.

Responding to McAllister’s defence of Roofe, McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “He is chuckling under that mask surely.

“Doesn’t matter what type of player he is he should have been off.

“I don’t think he’s meant to do him, to be honest, he’s tried to protect the ball after a terrible touch but he lunges and catches him high on the shin.

“Red all day.”

Rangers will be in league action again on Sunday when they travel to Hamilton.