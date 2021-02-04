Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has taken responsibility for the Whites coming undone from yet another set piece scenario in their Premier League loss to Everton, stressing the second goal they conceded was down to his individual error.

The Whites have struggled with defending during set-piece situations so far in the current campaign and it proved to be their Achilles heel again in Wednesday night’s 2-1 top flight loss against the Toffees.

Everton bagged all three points at Elland Road courtesy of a Gylfi Sigurdsson strike and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header, with the Toffees hitman finding the back of the net by nodding home from a corner situation.

And Ayling has accepted responsibility for leaving Calvert-Lewin free in the box and letting him go about his business, and stressed it was a lapse in concentration from his part.

However, Ayling is of the view that his team have shown improvement in defending set-piece situations in recent games and chalked it down to an individual error from him in their latest outing.

Asked what is going wrong for Leeds in set-piece scenarios, Ayling told LUTV:” I think our last few games we were actually really good at them.

“We stood up well to some of them, and we actually scored a couple and made some good chances but today, it was an error from me.

“I went to sleep and they flicked it on to the back post and he [Calvert-Lewin] is in good form, you cannot give him that much space in the box.

“It is down to me, that second one. “

Leeds will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss when they play host to Crystal Palace on Monday, with the Eagles coming in to the game on the back off a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.