The Whites have struggled with defending during set-piece situations so far in the current campaign and it proved to be their Achilles heel again in Wednesday night’s 2-1 top flight loss against the Toffees.
Everton bagged all three points at Elland Road courtesy of a Gylfi Sigurdsson strike and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header, with the Toffees hitman finding the back of the net by nodding home from a corner situation.
And Ayling has accepted responsibility for leaving Calvert-Lewin free in the box and letting him go about his business, and stressed it was a lapse in concentration from his part.
However, Ayling is of the view that his team have shown improvement in defending set-piece situations in recent games and chalked it down to an individual error from him in their latest outing.
Asked what is going wrong for Leeds in set-piece scenarios, Ayling told LUTV:” I think our last few games we were actually really good at them.
“We stood up well to some of them, and we actually scored a couple and made some good chances but today, it was an error from me.
“I went to sleep and they flicked it on to the back post and he [Calvert-Lewin] is in good form, you cannot give him that much space in the box.
“It is down to me, that second one. “
Leeds will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss when they play host to Crystal Palace on Monday, with the Eagles coming in to the game on the back off a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.