Ally McCoist has claimed that Liverpool are still more likely to win the Premier League this season than Manchester United, despite their recent poor form.

Liverpool lost more ground in the title race on Wednesday night when they suffered a defeat to Brighton at Anfield, which was their successive loss at home.

The Reds are now seven points behind Manchester City having played a game more and are sitting in fourth in the league table.

Manchester United are second, just three points behind Manchester City, but McCoist believes the reigning champions are more likely to beat Pep Guardiola’s men to the title still than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

“I would say it is not over for Liverpool”, McCoist said on talkSPORT.

“But it is probably over for everybody else apart from Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I think they [Liverpool] are [still more likely to win the league over Manchester United], yeah.”

The former Rangers manager also pointed out that Liverpool have been desperately unlucky with injuries this season.

But he does believe if Manchester City beat Liverpool on Sunday then the title race is more or less over.

“The first thing you have got to say is that Liverpool have been a bit unlucky with injuries, I don’t think anybody can deny that.

“Alisson has been out for a while, they lost [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joe] Gomez, [Diogo] Jota doesn’t get a mention and they missed [Sadio] Mane.

“They have lost key players and you have got to say City are by the far and away the outstanding favourites.

“But I would wait until the weekend and if City win at the weekend, then yeah [the title race is over].”

Liverpool have failed score in their last three home games, their worst such run at Anfield since 1984.