Michael Owen has conceded that Liverpool’s poor showing against Brighton was not an isolated incident and feels it has been a while since they have actually played well on a consistent basis.

After not tasting a league defeat at Anfield for 68 games, Liverpool have lost two on the bounce at home, against Burnley and Brighton, respectively.

Liverpool again failed to score in their 1-0 loss to Brighton on Wednesday and suffered another body blow to their chances of retaining the Premier League title.

Owen stressed that Liverpool did not even look like getting a goal against Graham Potter’s side and for too long, the reigning champions have not looked like their old selves this season.

He insisted that Brighton were more than deserving of walking away from Anfield with all three points.

The former Liverpool star said on Premier League TV after the match: “The worrying thing is that they don’t even look like scoring. Normally you expect Liverpool to have wave after wave of attack and shots on target.

“Anyone can go through a game and not score a goal, it has happened to the best of them but Liverpool, for the majority of the recent seven to eight games, have not looked themselves.

“Yes, a good performance against Tottenham, a good second half against West Ham, but apart from that the last half a dozen games they have been really poor.

“They didn’t look like scoring today and the best team won.”

Liverpool have failed to score in three successive home games for the first time since 1984.