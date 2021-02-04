Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong has been left out of Club Brugge’s Europe League squad just days after he joined the club for the rest of the season.

Chong had a disappointing loan spell at Werder Bremen and Manchester United decided to cut short his stay in Germany towards the end of the winter window.

He was loaned straight out to Club Brugge for the rest of the season, where the Red Devils expect him to play more football and further develop.

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement recently lavished praise on the winger’s ability to quickly grasp things and his football upbringing.

But his words have not matched his actions as the Dutchman is not part of the squad that Club Brugge have submitted to UEFA for the Europa League.

The Belgian giants signed four players in Bas Dost, Nabil Dirar, Stefano Desnwil and Chong during the winter transfer window.

They were only allowed to register three of those new signings and Chong has been the one who will miss out on European football.

Club Brugge’s decision could anger Manchester United who would have preferred the Dutchman to play as much football as possible in the latter half of the season.