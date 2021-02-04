Former Southampton star Dean Hammond is of the view that the trip to Newcastle United is the perfect fixture for the Saints to bounce back from their 9-0 defeat to Manchester United with.

Over a year after their 9-0 defeat to Leicester City, Southampton were on the receiving end of another 9-0 loss as Manchester United cruised past them on Tuesday.

The defeat at Old Trafford took the Saints’ losing streak in the league to four games and saw them slip down to 12th place in the table.

However, former Southampton captain Hammond believes Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have the perfect opportunity to bounce back when they visit an out-of-form Newcastle on Saturday.

The Englishman urged the Saints to go to St. James’ Park with belief that they are a better team than the Magpies and put their 9-0 defeat to Manchester United to bed.

“It is probably the perfect fixture, to be honest“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“Newcastle aren’t the most confident team and Southampton have got an opportunity to bounce back.

“I think the important thing is, if I was looking at it, stop the defeats, I think that is four defeats in-a-row, stop that, at least get a point.

“Go for the win obviously, we know that’s the philosophy of the manager, he will try and win the game.

“Get on the scoresheet, change that as well, score some goals and just go into with positivity.

“The team will be whatever the team is, if people come back from injury they will if not, it is youngsters.

“Put this result to bed, go into the game thinking ‘Okay, our season starts now, we are away at Newcastle, we believe we are a better team than Newcastle, we believe we can score more goals than Newcastle’.

“I think that will help.“

Currently on a poor run of form, Newcastle have won only one of their last eleven Premier League games.