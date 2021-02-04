Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that West Ham’s position in the league table should bring shame to the other London clubs in the Premier League this season.

West Ham are flying at the moment and are fifth in the league table on 38 points, just two points away from being in the Champions League qualifying spots.

The Hammers are also the top-ranked London club in the league at the moment with more prestigious sides such as Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal struggling to break into the European spots.

O’Hara conceded that West Ham are leading London’s charge in the Premier League at present and feels the other more fancied teams from the capital should take a long and hard look at themselves.

He stressed that the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs are nowhere close to the top of the league table and admitted that West Ham’s rise in the league this season has taken their fans by surprise.

The former Spurs star said on talkSPORT: “We are talking about Champions League places, but West Ham are flying the flag for London right now.

“No disrespect to them but you are talking about Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal – they should be ashamed of themselves.

“They are miles off it [from the top of the league table].

“Even West Ham fans would have said at the start of the season that they would be struggling for relegation.

“And they are now the top London club in the division.

“They should be ashamed of themselves, the other London clubs.”

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal lie in sixth, seventh and tenth in the league table at the moment, respectively.