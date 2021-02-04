Preston North End manager Alex Neil has revealed that he urged Ben Davies to ensure that he got a move to Liverpool over the line when the Reds first expressed an interest in him.

Davies joined Premier League champions Liverpool from Championship outfit Preston North End in a shock deal on the final day of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s move from mid-table in the Championship to one of the biggest clubs in England came as a shock to many and the player himself was no different.

Providing insight into Davies’ transfer to Liverpool, Lilywhites boss Neil has revealed that the defender’s first concern when he was informed of the Reds’ interest was whether Preston chief Peter Ridsdale would sanction the move.

Neil, who feels Davies is ready to ply his trade for the Reds, explained that he told the defender to not worry about Ridsdale and instead focus on getting the move to Liverpool across the line.

“What I told Ben was just to make sure this one got over the line“, Neil told a press conference.

“His first question was ‘do you think Peter [Ridsdale] will allow me to go’?

“I told him not to worry about Peter!

“This was something we couldn’t stop from happening and I’m delighted for him.

“I think he is ready for this.

“His game has really come together this season and if he gets an opportunity, you are talking about a real quality centre-back.“

Davies was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Wednesday and could be in line to make his debut for the club against Manchester City this weekend.