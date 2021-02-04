Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is of the view that Cedric Itten’s humble personality and hunger to grow will aid him to become a great player and lauded the positive attitude the Swiss brings to the table.

The 24-year-old has played the role of an impact substitute under Steven Gerrard since he arrived at Ibrox in the summer transfer window.

Itten is part of a strike force that boasts the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and veteran forward Defoe, but has caught the eye of the Gers faithful whenever he has been given the opportunity.

And Defoe revealed that Itten is a down to earth person driven to improve his game and is continuously picking up everything from his fellow marksmen and coaches in a bid to raise his own game further.

Defoe can see the Swiss doing well in his career going forward as he is a player that has the determination to work hard and the willingness to grow.

Asked about his opinion on Itten’s contribution to the team, Defoe told Rangers TV: “What a guy.

“I was talking about him yesterday; he is such a nice guy.

“He is one of the nicest guys I have met in my career and I have been in the game a long time.

“He is so respectful and he always wants to learn.

“And I always feel that people like that will always do well because he is a good person.

“He has got a good heart and he is a good player, and he wants to learn.

“Like I said, he listens to the coaches, he will ask questions, really humble boy even when he used to come on, he has done well in this squad, always remains the same.

“And I think people like that will always do well because he is such a nice person.”

Itten once again came off the bench in the Gers 1-0 win over St. Johnstone on Wednesday night and will be keen on potentially nailing down a starting role in the squad soon.