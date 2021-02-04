Former Premier League star Owen Hargreaves has insisted that the worrying thing for Liverpool is that Manchester City do not look like a team who could suffer another blip this season.

Another defeat at home to Brighton on Wednesday night means Liverpool are now seven points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have played a game fewer than the reigning champions.

Liverpool have an opportunity to claw back some of those points when they play Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday at Anfield, but Hargreaves feels Jurgen Klopp should be more worried about the way his side are playing than the actual results.

He pointed out that the blip has come at the worst time for possible for Liverpool as Manchester City, who have won 13 on the bounce in the league, are only looking stronger with each passing game and insisted that the league leaders do not look like losing.

The former midfielder is uncertain whether Manchester City will suffer another patch of poor form from now until the end of the season.

Hargreaves said on Premier League TV after the Liverpool game: “I think the biggest worry for Klopp will be is that you can lose games, it’s fine, but it is the way they are playing.

“City on the other side, are playing off the charts again, they are playing beautiful football and they don’t concede.

“Liverpool, with the injuries that they have, they don’t look like scoring. The tempo isn’t there, the urgency isn’t there.

“It’s tough for Klopp because I think it is a blip when you can’t afford to have one.

“City had theirs and I don’t see them having another one.”

Guardiola has said that he expects his Manchester City side to suffer another patch of poor form at some point this season.