Former Scotland international Mark Wilson believes Ianis Hagi has turned a corner at Rangers this year after a poor start to his season.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder made the difference this week when he scored the winner in Rangers’ 1-0 win over St. Johnstone at Ibrox.

Hagi has been an important part of the squad this season for Rangers and has scored some vital goals for Steven Gerrard’s side over the last few months.

Wilson has admitted that he did not like what he saw of Hagi at the start of the season, but indicated that the depth of Rangers’ squad allowed him to play himself into form.

He lauded the attacking midfielder for his performances since the turn of the year and feels he grabbed the chances to impress when Gerrard needed him to step up in the ongoing campaign.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Since the turn of the year, I think he has been excellent.

“I must say, I was really not that impressed with him at the start of the season, but the good thing for Steven Gerrard and Rangers was that he had other players in that position.

“And when they have been injured or come off the boil a little bit, he has taken up the mantle.”

Hagi has scored four times and created nine more for his team-mates in 22 Scottish Premiership appearances this season.