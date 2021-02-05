West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed that his team are prepared to look into making Jesse Lingard’s loan move permanent in the summer, provided he is open to staying beyond his current stint.

Lingard, who joined West Ham on a six-month loan deal last month, had a dream debut in Hammers colours, scoring a brace against Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

The winger’s parent club Manchester United have not included a purchase option in his contact for West Ham to make the switch permanent, so Moyes’ side will have to sit at the negotiating table with the Red Devils in the next transfer window if they want to rope in him permanently.

And Moyes revealed his team are prepared to look into adding Lingard to the ranks on a permanent basis in the summer, provided the winger is open to staying at the London Stadium beyond his current loan stint.

The Hammers boss added that Lingard has set a good standard in training and hopes he will step up his game more with some more match practise.

“He was always a fit young player so getting some match practice is important and he has set himself a good standard”, Moyes told a press conference.

“If he likes it here we can have a look at it in five or six months’ time.”

Lingard, who has started his West Ham career strongly, will be looking providing the fireworks up front for Moyes’ side again, with a top flight clash against Fulham at the weekend coming up.