Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes the recent recruitment by Steven Gerrard suggests that the club and the manager are already planning ahead.

Rangers are 23 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and need just six more wins to confirm their league title win.

But that did not stop Gerrard from being active in the January transfer window and Rangers signed Scott Wright and Jack Simpson on deadline day this week to further bolster his options.

Dalziel believes the Rangers manager is doing a good job of building a solid squad and feels the club’s recent recruitment is a sign that the club are planning long term with regards to the kind of players they are bringing in and the age profile they belong to.

He feels that there is a good process in place at Rangers when it comes to squad planning and insisted that they have been solid in terms of recruitment over the last few windows.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I think he is building a good squad there.

“The transfer window in the summer and this transfer window in January, I think has been very good for Rangers.

“They are planning ahead, they are bringing in the right type, they are bringing in probably the right age, they are going to develop them and maybe get some money in as well as that’s part of parcel of being at a club like Rangers and a manager.

“I think recruitment-wise, they have been very good, Rangers.”

Rangers brought forward the signatures of Wright and Simpson after working out pre-contract agreements for moves in the summer.