Udinese scout Andrea Carnevale has revealed that he always believed that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was destined for great things despite his struggles in Italy.

Fernandes has emerged as the talismanic figure for Manchester United since he joined from Sporting Lisbon in the winter transfer window last year.

He played a massive role in helping Manchester United finish third in the Premier League last season and has turned them into title contenders this year.

Fernandes has netted 29 times and assisted 20 goals in his 54 appearances for the Red Devils, but he is far away from the young player he was when he joined Udinese in 2013.

Carnevale, the Udinese scouting coordinator, admits that it was difficult for a young Fernandes to get games in a side who were struggling to survive in Serie A.

However, he stressed that the talent was always there and he is not surprised to see the impact he has made at Manchester United.

“I was always of the belief he could play for one of the top clubs”, Carnevale told The Athletic.

“He came here when he was very young and there were some difficulties.

“We were fighting to stay in Serie A, so there were times when it was hard for a coach to put a young player on.

“I knew Fernandes would become a player of the highest order.”

Fernandes is also Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 17 strikes and has also provided 12 assists for his team-mates.