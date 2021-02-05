Former Premier League star Ray Parlour has indicated that Jose Mourinho has a problem appeasing the Tottenham fans if his side are not winning games with his pragmatic brand of football.

Tottenham have lost their last three league games on the trot and Mourinho has been beaten at home in back-to-back fixtures for the first time in his managerial career.

Spurs are struggling to find any rhythm in their game and Harry Kane’s absence from the frontline has only compounded their problems.

They are now seven points away from the top four spots and there is a real fear that the north London club will again fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Tottenham’s defensive football was earning praise at the start of the season, when they briefly occupied top spot in the league, but Parlour conceded that the problem for Mourinho is that his side have stopped winning games.

He indicated that it is tough for Spurs fans to accept the pragmatic brand of football when their side are not even winning.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “It’s alright winning games of football and we know Jose has done that all his career, not being great [but winning games].

“Arsenal went through that period, winning 1-0 every week but they were winning games.

“If you are not winning games and you are playing like that as well, then you have got a massive problem.

“I am sure the Spurs fans are used to a lot better football and winning games of football as well.”

Tottenham will hope to get back to winning ways when they host 19th placed West Brom at home on Sunday.