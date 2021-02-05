West Ham United boss David Moyes has insisted that he is not at all surprised by Tomas Soucek’s goalscoring exploits in the Premier League as he has always had a knack for scoring goals.

The midfielder is currently West Ham’s top scorer in the Premier League with eight strikes to his name from 22 outings.

Soucek, who has played every single minute of top flight football for West Ham so far this season, has earned plaudits for the way he has added to Moyes attacking arsenal, while playing in the middle of the park.

However, Moyes has insisted that Soucek’s goalscoring exploits have not caught him by surprise as he has always had a knack for netting, with the West Ham boss highlighting how the Czech found the back of the net in the Champions League for former club Slavia Prague.

“I’m not surprised by his goal record because of his record for Slavia [Prague] and in the Champions League”, Moyes told a press conference.

“He has a knack for a goal and it is something you have wherever you go.

“Everybody likes a good goalscoring midfield player and we are thankful for it.”

West Ham are currently fifth in the standings, occupying a Europa League spot, while being just two points off of the top four, and Moyes stressed his team can still do a lot more and are on course to seal continental football next season, provided fortune also favours them.

“Form, consistency, not picking up injuries and some good fortune is what is needed to stay on our path [to earn European football].

“I still think we can do more, there is room to improve.”

West Ham are up against Fulham in the top flight at the weekend and Moyes will be banking on Soucek to further sharpen his team’s attacks again.