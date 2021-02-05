Will Grigg has expressed his confidence about scoring goals for MK Dons, insisting that anyone who knows him from his time at the Stadium MK will be aware of the fact that if the ball is put in the right areas he can finish.

The 29-year-old joined MK Dons on loan from Sunderland on the final day of the transfer window and is looking to get his career back on track under Russell Martin.

Grigg enjoyed a loan stint at MK Dons in the 2014/15 campaign and had success at the club, something he is now keen to repeat after heading back to Stadium MK.

“I’ve had a difficult couple of years but I’m feeling good and training really well”, Grigg told MK Dons’ official site.

“Anyone who knows me from my time here previously knows if you put the ball in the right areas for me, I’ll score goals – I’ve always done that.”

The striker, who shone at Wigan Athletic before joining Sunderland, insists he still has the same hunger to succeed.

“I play football to score goals and win things. I’ve had a few promotions in my time and I’m desperate for success again after some time off the pitch.

“I’ve got that hunger and I’m desperate to get back out there and score some goals.”

MK Dons sit in 16th spot in the League One standings and are in action against Grigg’s parent club Sunderland on Saturday at Stadium MK.