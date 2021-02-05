Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is of the view that Arsenal loanee Joe Willock is different from the rest of the Magpies squad and feels he will add freshness to the team, which he described as samey.

The 21-year-old midfielder sealed a deadline day move away from Arsenal on Monday, joining Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.

Willock could not make the squad for the Magpies’ 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace this week, but could be in line to make his debut for the club against Southampton on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Newcastle manager Bruce explained that the Arsenal loanee is different from rest of the Magpies squad.

The English tactician is confident that Willock will add freshness to the Newcastle team and pointed out the midfielder’s desire to get forward and score goals.

“He’s a little different“, Bruce told a press conference.

“We were a little bit samey if that’s the right word.

“We’re delighted to get him.

“He will bring a freshness to us on the field.

“He will certainly like to get forward.

“He’s got the ability to score a goal, the kid.“

Willock will be hopeful of making an instant impact if he features against Southampton on Saturday.