Leeds United are likely to make an offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore in the summer, having tracked him all season, according to Eurosport.

The Spain international has been a regular fixture in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season, featuring in 24 of their matches across all competitions so far.

However, there have been suggestions that Traore could leave Wolves soon, amidst claims that prolonged contract negotiations have led to frustrations at the club.

Wolves’ Premier League rivals Leeds are said to have been tracking the 25-year-old all season and have firmly placed him on their radar.

The Yorkshire-based club have also been tipped to make an offer to sign the former Barcelona star from Nuno’s side in the summer.

Leeds received a major investment boost in January, with San Francisco 49ers increasing their stake in the club to 37 per cent.

The new deal is expected to bring more funds into the Elland Road outfit while clubs are facing financial constraints in the face of the current global situation.

It remains to be seen how much extra cash will be diverted into the transfer budget, but Traore appears to be among the Whites’ top targets for the summer.