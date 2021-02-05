Former Celtic star Mark Wilson has conceded that the cracks are too big to hide at Parkhead this season, but feels the Bhoys must look to win more games in the coming months in order not to finish too far behind Rangers.

Celtic are 23 points behind Rangers in the league table, having played two games fewer, and the Gers only need six more wins to confirm the league title this season.

The reigning champions came into the campaign with the ambition of winning an unprecedented tenth league title in a row but by the winter those hopes were more or less dashed by their inconsistent form and Rangers’ remarkable consistency.

Wilson admits that Celtic have not looked settled at any level this season and they have been over the place from the boardroom to the players on the pitch.

He conceded that winning more games will not paper over the wide cracks, but stressed that it is still important as they need to finish a more respectable second behind Rangers.

“Nothing at all has been settled at Celtic this season”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Whether that be the players on the pitch, the formation chosen by the manager, the coaching team, the goalkeepers, the signings – nothing.

“From top to bottom, it has been all over the place.

“The cracks are too big now to paper over.

“All Celtic can do is keep on winning games and make the points difference at the end of the season more respectable when they look back at it.”

The Bhoys will be in action on Saturday afternoon when they will take on Motherwell at Celtic Park.