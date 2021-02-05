Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has stressed that the onus is on Arsenal loan star Joe Willock to prove he wants to play for the Gunners in the future by making the most out of his loan stint at St James’ Park.

Willock, who arrived on Tyneside in a deadline day loan switch from Arsenal, will ply his trade alongside Hayden for the remainder of the current campaign.

The highly rated prospect struggled to clock up regular minutes under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in the first half of this season, but now has an opportunity to gain valuable first team experience more regularly under the watchful eye of Steve Bruce.

And Hayden has stressed that it is up to Willock to step out of his comfort zone and make the most of his Newcastle loan spell if he seeks to prove his worth to his parent club.

The 25-year-old is of the view that the loan stint will nonetheless stand Willock in good stead going forward in his career as he has an opportunity to prove he is Premier League quality.

“To have the experience that I had helped me lot especially at that [Willock’s] age, so for him to have a lot more experience at the same age stands him in great stead”, Hayden told NUFC TV.

“It is up to him now to step out of his comfort zone and prove why he wants to play for Arsenal in the future.

“When you come on loan as a young player, you are there to prove yourself to the parent club that you are already at and if he does well here, he may get more opportunities at Arsenal.

“And if he does not, at least he has proven that he can play at a good Premier League level and it stands him in good stead for the rest of his career.”

Willock was not part of the Newcastle side that lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, but he could play a part in Bruce’s squad when they host Southampton at the weekend in the top flight.