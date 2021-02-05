Isaac Hayden has admitted that Newcastle United have not scored enough goals from midfield but has backed Magpies new boy Joe Willock to provide a remedy thorough his box-to-box capabilities.

The Magpies have been heavily reliant on Callum Wilson for goals far in the Premier League campaign, the hitman accounting for ten of the 22 top flight goals his team have scored in total.

Steve Bruce has been tinkering with his formation to get more goals out from midfield and his efforts to bolster the midfield department culminated in Willock’s arrival at St James’ Park on deadline day on loan from Arsenal.

The Gunners loanee is a box-to-box midfielder and Hayden feels his addition to the squad could provide an attacking edge to Newcastle’s game from the middle of the park, with Willock creating chances and scoring goals from late arrivals into the box.

Hayden admitted that his team have struggled to find goals barring Wilson’s exploits up front but backed Willock to add a new dimension to the way they play.

Asked whether he feels Willock’ s game will complement the existing midfielders in Bruce’s squad, Hayden told NUFC TV: “Yes definitely.

“I mean if we are being critical, we have definitely not scored enough from midfield this season

“We have been heavily reliant on Callum for the goals and it is definitely something that we are looking to change with the new formation and getting midfielders further forward.

“Probably not my remit and my job and if I can try and help the team score more goals, then fantastic.

“But especially in that [Willock’s] position as a box-to-box midfielder, creating chances and scoring goals from late arrivals into the box, it will be something he will be looking to add to the team and certainly not something we had so far this season.”

Having sealed an opportunity to potentially clock up first team regularly, Willock will be keen on featuring as frequently as possible for the next six months in Newcastle colours.