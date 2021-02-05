Celtic new boy Jonjoe Kenny has revealed that he is not looking far ahead regarding his future at Everton, and is focusing on enjoying his football in Scotland, taking every match game by game.

The right-back made the move north of the border on deadline day, arriving at Celtic Park from Premier League outfit Everton on a six-month loan deal.

Kenny was thrown right into the thick of the action and made his debut on Tuesday, occupying the right-back role in a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership clash.

The 23-year-old revealed he is not looking too far ahead and is focusing on enjoying his football in Glasgow at the moment by doing his best.

Asked whether he is hoping to hit the ground running at Celtic and potentially become a first pick at his parent club Everton next season, Kenny told a press conference: “I have not really thought too far ahead.

“I just want to enjoy my time here.

“Enjoying being back playing football and just take it game by game.

“And just see where that takes me really.”

Kenny added that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti did not tell him where he fits into his plans for the Toffees, but the defender is happy the loan was sanctioned.

“Not much really [from Ancelotti about where I am in the plans].

“It was just at the time I was not playing enough football.

“Me as a footballer and as a person, I want to play as much as possible and I am not a person who wants to be sitting on the bench and waiting around.

“I want to be playing and I have got this opportunity, and Everton were fantastic for me to let me come out and play, so I really appreciate that from them.”

Celtic are set to host Motherwell at the weekend and Kenny will be looking to start his second game in a row for the Bhoys.