Richard Dunne has insisted that Thiago Alcantara does not fit into the Liverpool side as he is incapable of playing at the intensity that Jurgen Klopp demands.

The arrival of Thiago from Champions League winners Bayern Munich was one that caused excitement among the Liverpool fans in the summer.

However, the Spain international’s debut season at Anfield has not gone according to plan so far as he suffered a stop-start opening to his Liverpool career and has had his displays placed under the microscope.

Thiago has struggled to make the impact that was expected of him and former Premier League star Dunne feels the midfielder is unable to cope with the intensity and pace of Liverpool’s playing style.

The Irishman acknowledged the injury issues at Liverpool, but insists that Thiago will struggle to establish himself as the main man in Klopp’s midfield.

“I know they added Thiago, and maybe this debate would not be happening if everyone had stayed fit, but I still can’t see Thiago fitting into that side as the main midfielder“, Dunne wrote in his Sunday World column.

“He seems to struggle with the intensity, the pace, that Liverpool want to play at.“

Thiago has made eleven appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season and the Reds have won only four of them.