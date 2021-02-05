Tottenham Hotspur have placed Norwich City star Max Aarons on their radar as they look to find a replacement for Serge Aurier in the summer, according to Eurosport.

Aurier grabbed the headlines after he left the stadium at half-time after being blamed for Roberto Firmino’s goal in Tottenham’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last week.

The Ivory Coast international was then left out of the north London club’s squad to face Brighton last weekend by head coach Jose Mourinho.

Although Aurier eventually returned to the Spurs starting line-up to face Chelsea on Thursday, his days at the London-based club could soon be coming to an end.

Tottenham are considering potential replacements for the 28-year-old defender in the summer and have placed Norwich’s Aarons on their radar.

The right-back is highly rated in the transfer market and has already been associated with moves to Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

However, Tottenham have been keeping track of the England Under-21 international over the last year and will be hopeful of snapping him up in the summer.

It is said that Aarons will be among the list of options Spurs will consider signing should they sell Aurier in the summer.