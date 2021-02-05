Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed that his side will only think about the title race again if they have enough points in April and May.

A 1-0 home defeat to Brighton has left Liverpool scrambling in the title race and they are now seven points behind league leaders Manchester City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool’s form since Christmas has been poor and they have now lost back-to-back league games at Anfield after going 68 games at home without a defeat.

While many still believe Liverpool could still mount a comeback in the title race in the coming weeks, Klopp stressed that he and his side are not thinking about it at the moment as they are not in a position do so.

He insisted that the thought of winning the league again is not driving his players at the moment and conceded that they could again think about it if they win enough games and are in a better position in the business end of the season.

Asked about the title race, the Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “It has been two years since I am getting this question and if we were close enough, it might have made some sense.

“I just don’t see it at the moment.

“Look, if you have to win games. If you do it often enough in the specific moment of the season when it’s clear and then we go for it.

“In the last two years, we were in the situation and at the moment we are not so why should we think about it?

“What we have to think about is collecting points and that it might happen in April, May again, but I don’t know yet.

“So, why should we think about it?

“We only think about it because we are being asked, but it is not that drives us, get us up in the morning or drives us through the day.”

Liverpool have the opportunity to eat into Manchester City’s lead at the top when they host Guardiola’s men at Anfield on Sunday.