AIK sporting director Henrik Jurelius has refused to be drawn into discussing talk that Celtic made a bid for Paulos Abraham before the transfer window closed, with the 18-year-old having joined FC Groningen in the Netherlands.

Abraham swapped Swedish club AIK for Dutch outfit Groningen on an initial loan deal on transfer deadline day and will make the move permanent for a fee in the region of £2.1m in the summer.

However, it has been widely claimed that Celtic went in with a bid to sign Abraham on a permanent basis, which was accepted, before the window closed, only to see the approach turned down by the teenager.

AIK are claimed to have been offered a larger fee than Groningen’s by Celtic, but the club’s sporting director is not willing to be drawn on other sides that wanted Abraham.

“Out of respect for any of the stakeholders involved, we will not say if any clubs other than FC Groningen were interested in Paulos Abraham”, Jurelius, when asked, told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.

Abraham will now be looking to kick on with his development at Groningen and it remains to be seen if Celtic continue to monitor him with a view to potentially signing him in future.

Celtic signed Virgil van Dijk from Groningen in 2013.

Abraham, 18, has been capped by Sweden up to Under-21 level so far.