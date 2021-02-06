Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer believes that his side’s history with taking players from Arsenal suggests that Matt Smith will fit the bill, after he joined on loan.

The 20-year-old moved on loan to the League One side on deadline day as he looks for first-team action which would not have been possible at his parent club.

Smith’s new manager, while explaining the swoop, said that the youngster’s style of play suits Charlton and hopefully he will be a valuable addition to the squad for the second half of the season.

“I think he suits the way we play, he’s an energetic midfielder”, Bowyer told his club’s official site.

“I like that he looks to play forward every time he receives the ball, he’s going to be another good addition to our squad.”

Just like other players they have loaned from Arsenal, Bowyer hopes that Smith will also be good on the ball and the icing on the cake will be his first-team experience with Swindon Town.

“We know with players we’ve had previously from Arsenal, they are all good and comfortable on the ball and importantly he has played men’s football before so he should hit the ground running.”

Smith was an unused substitute during Charlton’s 2-0 win away at Rochdale in League One on Saturday, which leaves Bowyer’s side sitting in sixth.