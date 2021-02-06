Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their team for this evening’s Premier League encounter with Everton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils currently sit in second spot in the Premier League table, just three points shy of leaders Manchester City, but they have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his team demolish Southampton in their last encounter, running out 9-0 winners at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian will again be hoping for a ruthless display against a visiting Everton side with designs on securing European football for next season.

David de Gea plays in goal for Manchester United, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw operate as full-backs. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are in central defence.

In midfield, the Red Devils opt to deploy Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, while Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford support Edinson Cavani.

Solskjaer has the chance to turn to his substitutes if needed any time this evening, where his bench includes Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, Fred, James, Matic, Van de Beek, Martial