Former Celtic midfielder Andreas Thom has hailed Hoops supporters as one of the best sets of fans in the world and also revealed that he is still a fan of the Celtic Park club.

Glasgow giants Celtic signed Thom from German top flight side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 1995 for a then club record fee of £2.2m.

The midfielder went on to ply his trade for the Hoops for two-and-a-half years before returning to Germany and joining Hertha Berlin in January 1998.

The German experienced the passionate Celtic fans up close as the supporters backed the Bhoys at home and away, and the impression they made on him has endured.

Thom hailed the Celtic supporters as one of the best sets of fans in the world and heaped praise on how they always back the team with so much passion.

Asked to describe his relationship with the Celtic fans, Thom told Inside Futbol: “Extraordinary.

“The Celtic fans are crazy, they always support the team with great passion.

“They are fantastic, they are one of the best sets of fans in the world!“

Thom also explained that he remains a Celtic fan and tries to watch the Bhoys in action whenever possible.

“Sure [I still follow them] ! I watch Celtic’s matches when I can.

“I remain a fan of this club“, the 55-year-old said.

Thom helped Celtic win the Scottish League Cup in 1997 and was also a part of their 1997/98 title-winning squad.