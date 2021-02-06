Ronnie Whelan has told Liverpool’s players to forget about their tiredness and shrug if off when Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have hit a slump in form and have lost back-to-back home games after going 68 league games without a defeat at Anfield.

They are now fourth in the league table and are seven points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have played a game fewer than the reigning champions.

Klopp has blamed mental and physical fatigue for some of his side’s recent tepid performances, but Whelan stressed that the Liverpool players need to get over their tiredness.

He insisted that the players need to go out, give 100 per cent and try to find a way to get through a tough period in order to get a few positive results.

The former Red still feels a good result could still change Liverpool’s fortunes this season.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “We were always told if you think you are tired you will be tired.

“It’s time to forget about tiredness now. Yes, we have had to change formations, centre-backs and everything.

“But it’s time now to forget about your tiredness, just get out and do your job at 100 per cent you can do it and we can’t ask for more than that.

“The players are going out and trying and they are feeling leggy, but they will have to get through it, this is what we have been told.

“You have got to get through it and pick up a result somewhere, things will change.”

Liverpool will have an opportunity to claw their way back into the title race when they host Manchester City at Anfield; they won the last meeting between the two sides at the ground 3-1.