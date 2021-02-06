Former Rangers star Neil McCann believes that his former club will have more opportunities to cash in on against Hamilton on Sunday because Brian Rice allows his team to come out and be brave, and in the process take risks.

Steven Gerrard’s in-form side will be favourites heading into the match at the Fountain of Youth Stadium on Sunday after having beaten Rice’s side 8-0 in the last time around.

McCann, who played for Rangers from 1998 to 2003, feels that it was a bitter pill to swallow for Sunday’s home side because they came up against a team that were on a sensational run of form.

Referring to Ianis Hagi’s post-match interview following a 1-0 win against St Johnstone, where the playmaker spoke about the difficulty of playing on artificial pitches, McCann said that the facilities on offer in Glasgow are well-equipped to replicate that.

“That was a sore one for Hamilton. Rangers were in sensational form that day”, McCann told Rangers TV, looking ahead to the game.

“It is difficult – Hagi has been speaking about the astro pitch. I don’t think it is going to be too bad because the facilities that they have can almost replicate that artificial surface.

“It is just about approaching the game right. I know that the length of the table separates both sides.

“Brian Rice will allow his side to come out and be brave.

“I think he always encourages Hamilton to go and play and against teams who like to play.

“It is a little bit more about risking themselves and taking chances.

“It provides more opportunities for Rangers.

“So it is a really difficult game for Hamilton.

“I don’t think they are looking forward to it especially against this Rangers team.”

Rangers last failed to beat Hamilton in an away game over ten years ago, in 2010, when they were held to a 3-3 draw in the Scottish Cup.