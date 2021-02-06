Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi insists that since his arrival in Glasgow his understanding and defensive positioning have become better.

Hagi arrived from Belgian club Genk, initially on loan for the second half of the 2019/20 season, a move that was finalised the following summer.

He has since gone on to become an important member of Steven Gerrard’s side, featuring in 43 games so far, scoring eight goals and setting up another 13 for his team-mates.

Though naturally an attack-minded player, Hagi revealed that he has improved his defensive positioning since arriving in Scotland.

In that process, the midfielder insists that he has not just been helped by his father Gheorghe Hagi, who represented Barcelona during his playing career, but also the analysts that Rangers have employed.

“Having my father I have always had discussions about how to improve my game”, Hagi said at a press conference.

“But of course all the work with the skilled analysts here helps a lot and it is a really big plus for us as a team to have this available.

“I feel my defensive positioning and understanding has got a lot better since arriving here.”

Hagi’s side, who are still unbeaten in the league, will take on Hamilton on Sunday as they close in on the Scottish Premiership title.