George Edmundson has insisted he is not treating his switch from Rangers to Derby County as a normal loan move, as he looks to impress at Pride Park while at the same time continuing his improvement.

The 23-year-old Gers man, having fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox, moved south in search of regular first-team action, linking up with Wayne Rooney’s Championship outfit on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Edmundson admits that in usual loan moves the main motivation is only to clock minutes on the pitch, however he insists he does not see joining Derby in that way and is keen to impress.

“It was about a week ago when I found out about the move”, Edmundson told Derby’s official channel.

“I had a chat with a few people and everything that came back to me was really good and really positive so I am just happy to be here.

“Normally with loan moves, certain players just look to get game time, but I am not treating it like that.

“I am here to play and show what I can do, not just get minutes.

“I obviously want to improve, but I am here to play good football and show what I can do.”

Edmundson missed out on the chance to feature for Derby on Saturday after the Rams’ Championship fixture at Barnsley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Derby are next in action against Middlesbrough and Edmundson, who is under contract at Rangers until 2023, will be bidding to feature.