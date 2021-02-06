Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men head into the league encounter sitting in seventh spot in the table on 36 points, four points off the top four, but have two games in hand on all the teams above them except for Manchester City.

The Toffees played host to Manchester United in the league in November, losing 3-1, while they then hosted them in December in the EFL Cup, losing 2-0.

Ancelotti, who is again without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this evening, will hope for a change of luck tonight.

Robin Olsen plays in goal for Everton, with Mason Holgate and Lucas Digne operating as full-backs. Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey are in central defence.

Further up the pitch Everton deploy Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and James Rodriguez, while Richarlison supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Ancelotti has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Josh King and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Olsen, Holgate, Godfrey, Mina, Digne, Davies, Gomes, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Mina, Nkounkou, Coleman, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, King