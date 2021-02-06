Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has conceded that Jurgen Klopp blaming mental fatigue for his side’s defeat against Brighton sounded a lot like an excuse even though it was not.

The reigning champions are struggling at the moment and a second successive home defeat to Brighton this week has left them seven points away from the top of the Premier League standings.

Following the defeat to Brighton, Klopp claimed that his team are mentally fatigued and that has been affected his side’s performances.

However, McMahon stressed that the Liverpool manager appeared to be using it as an excuse as he did not say the same thing when the Reds beat Tottenham and West Ham in back-to-back games.

He admits that injuries, disruptions to the squad and the circumstances surrounding the season have not made it any easier for Liverpool, but feels that any other Premier League manager could say the same thing as well.

Asked if he sympathises with Klopp’s reasoning, the Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “Yes and no.

“He wasn’t talking about fatigue after the West Ham game and the Tottenham game, so you have to be consistent about when you say and how you say it.

“I think it sounded as though it’s an excuse and honestly it wasn’t because we are messing about what we do. Defenders playing in midfield and midfielders playing in defence.

“It is very difficult, and the lockdown situation doesn’t make it easier, but you can argue that’s the situation for everybody.

“All the managers will be saying our players are fatigued as well.”

Liverpool have not scored a goal in their last three home league games, their worst run since 1984.