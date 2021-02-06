Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his excitement at the club landing Jack Simpson, a player he has tracked closely, from Bournemouth before the transfer window closed.

The Gers snapped up Simpson from Championship outfit Bournemouth on a four-and-a-half-year deal having initially agreed a pre-contract agreement with him last month.

Gerrard’s side swooped on deadline day, six months ahead of schedule, to make the transfer permanent, with the centre-back now available to Gerrard for selection.

The Rangers boss revealed he was keeping tabs on Simpson for some time and is of the view that the centre-back’s football and preferred position fits right into the style the Scottish giants are currently playing.

“Jack Simpson is a player I have been aware of for some time”, Gerard told a press conference.

“I really like the way he goes about his business.

“A left-sided centre half who is comfortable in a position which fits with how we play.

“He is really excited to be here.”

Rangers also signed a pre-contract agreement with Bournemouth’s Nnamdi Ofoborh, who will arrive at Ibrox in the summer on a four-year deal, and Gerrard expressed his gratitude towards the board and the sporting director Ross Wilson for overseeing a productive transfer window for the Scottish giants.

“Nnamdi Ofoborh we have identified to come into the group at the summer, we are excited and looking forward to working with him.

“A really positive window for us and I’m really happy.

“I have to thank Ross Wilson and the board for the support.”

The Gers also managed to sign Scott Wright from Aberdeen on a permanent deal after signing a pre-contract agreement with him in January.