Jack Harrison has revealed that many of the players at Leeds United already have one eye on qualifying for Europe, something he is sure the fans are desperate to see the Whites do.

The 24-year-old has been at Leeds United since 2018 and has thus been a witness to all the ups and downs the club have undergone under Marcelo Bielsa.

Harrison feels that there were those who doubted whether the Whites could win promotion under the Argentine due to the physical demands he puts on his players.

The winger though insists that Leeds defied the critics by winning promotion and now find themselves without a limit to what they can achieve in the Premier League.

“We always try to break our limits”, Harrison told the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast.

“A lot of people doubted us saying you can’t last a season with Marcelo, you’re not going to make it to the Premier League and now we’re here.

“We’ve had a really good start, the first half of the season has been great. If we can keep building on it there’s no real saying where Leeds can go.”

Harrison admits that a number of Leeds fans have now moved on from targeting a return to the Premier League to qualifying for Europe and he revealed that many of the club’s players are also thinking about playing continental football.

“A lot of Leeds fans around the world are happy to see us back in the Premier League already but I think they want to try and push for European football as well.

“That’s in the sights of a lot of Leeds fans and I think a lot of the players too, it would be a dream come true to play European football in these next few years.”

Leeds have already collected 29 points in the Premier League so far this season, a haul that is only two point shy of established big wigs Arsenal, on who they have two games in hand.