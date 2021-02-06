Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis believes that Blackburn Rovers are a Premier League level club and insists he is hugely excited to have moved to Ewood Park on loan.

Blackburn raided Manchester City before the transfer window slammed shut to snap up Harwood-Bellis and add to their defensive options for the second half of the season

Harwood-Bellis believes that Blackburn are essentially a Premier League team and a sleeping giant that are desperate to win promotion back to the top flight.

He is relishing the chance to clock regular game time at Ewood Park and is sure that Blackburn represent the right club for him to join on loan and continue his development as a player.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am about the move”, the defender told his club’s official channel.

“I know all about the history in the club and grew up during a period where Rovers were in the Premier League.

“It’s an honour to play for a big club like this and I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch.

“It’s is a big club at the right end of the Championship with big aspirations.

“Rovers is a sleeping giant really, a club that wants to go up, it’s a Premier League club really.

“To come here, to get experience at a big club, it’s the right club for me to come to.”

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray started Harwood-Bellis on the bench for his side’s 1-0 defeat at QPR in the Championship on Saturday, with the Manchester City man brought on just after the hour mark.