Fixture: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named his squad that will take on Aston Villa in a Premier League clash later this afternoon at Villa Park.

Following a defeat to Wolves this week, Arteta will look to get his side back on winning ways when they take to the pitch against Aston Villa.

With Bernd Leno suspended, Mat Ryan has received an opportunity to come into the team and guard the Arsenal goal today at Villa Park.

Gabriel has also made his way back into the starting eleven in the place of David Luiz, who received a red card against Wolves in the last game, with Rob Holding playing as his centre-back partner.

Alexandre Lacazette will continue to lead the line for the Gunners today with Emile Smith-Row playing as the number 10 in the system Arteta has employed against the Villans.

Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Willian and Dani Ceballos are some of the options Arsenal have on their substitutes bench today.

Arsenal Team vs Aston Villa

Ryan, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Pepe, Lacazette

Substitutes: Runarsson, Chambers, Mari, Elneny, Ceballos, Odegaard, Willian, Martinelli, Aubameyang