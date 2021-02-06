Rangers new boy Scott Wright has revealed that his immediate aim is to break through into Steven Gerrard’s first team and make any position he is asked to play in his own.

The Gers roped in Wright from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen on a four-and-a-half-year deal, six months ahead of the initially agreed time, having signed a pre-contract agreement with him last month.

Aberdeen were initially reluctant to part ways with Wright mid-season, but Rangers managed to reach an agreement with their league rivals and add the winger to Gerrard’s attacking department in a deadline day swoop.

And Wright revealed his immediate aim is to earn a spot in the senior squad and make any position he is asked to play in his own.

“Most importantly [the immediate aim] for me is to fit into the team, no matter the position and try and make it my own”, Wright told a press conference.

Wright is of the view that the way Rangers play suits his game well and stressed he is ready to take his game to next level under Gerrard’s tutelage while also expressing his gratitude towards everyone at former club Aberdeen.

“I’m buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve seen the way Rangers play and it will really suit my game.

“I appreciate my time and development at Aberdeen and ready to take my game to the next level.”

As part of Wright joining ahead of schedule, Rangers gave loan star Ross McCrorie permissing to make his loan stint at Pittodrie permanent, a move which was initially set to go through after the current campaign.