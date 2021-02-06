Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Motherwell at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

The Bhoys sit 23 points behind league leaders Rangers, but still have two games in hand on the Gers to try to close the gap.

Neil Lennon’s men start as firm favourites to pick up all three points this afternoon and thrashed Motherwell 4-1 at Fir Park in the last meeting between the two clubs.

Motherwell head into the game on the back of successive wins, beating Ross County and Dundee United, respectively.

For this afternoon’s game, Lennon selects Scott Bain in goal, while Jonjoe Kenny and Greg Taylor are full-backs. Kristoffer Ajer and Stephen Welsh are the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, the Celtic boss picks Scott Brown, David Turnbull and Tom Rogic, while Callum McGregor also plays. Albian Ajeti partners Odsonne Edouard in attack.

Lennon has options on the bench if needed, including Shane Duffy and Diego Laxalt.

Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Bain, Kenny, Ajer, Welsh, Taylor, Turnbull, Rogic, Brown, McGregor, Ajeti, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Duffy, Griffiths, Klimala, Soro, Johnston, Elyounoussi, Henderson, Laxalt