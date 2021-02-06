Leeds United Under-23s boss Mark Jackson has lauded Niall Huggins’ ability to slot into multiple positions on the pitch and feels it is a quality all his team-mates also need to have in their game.

Huggins was deployed in central midfield in the Whites Premier League 2 clash against Sunderland Under-23s on Monday, but he dropped back to his natural left-back position in the second half.

Despite a shift in his position mid-game and his team playing most of the second half with ten men after Ian Poveda was taken off owing to injury, Huggins helped Leeds to register a 2-0 win over the Black Cats, scoring the second goal while his side also kept a clean sheet.

And Leeds Under-23s boss Jackson lauded Huggins’ versatility on the pitch, revealing that the Welshman has a natural ability to play in various positions.

Jackson went on to stress that positional flexibility is something he wants all his players to have as it is key to the way they play as a club.

Asked how he thinks Huggins coped with the change in his position halfway through the game, Jackson told LUTV: “Yes, fine.

“Niall has got natural ability to play in various positions.

“We know that is really, really important in the way we play as a club, that players can adapt to different positions and Niall has shown once again his versatility within the team.

“Dropped back to left-back in the second half, but I have said to all the players, to have that versatility is good.”

With their strong showing on Monday, Leeds Under-23s have registered their sixth win in a row, extending their lead at the top of the division to nine points.