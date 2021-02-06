Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus has claimed that Steven Gerrard has tried to play mind games with his Hamilton counterpart Brian Rice by goading him to attack the Gers on Sunday.

Rangers are 23 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and six more wins, regardless of other results, will confirm them as champions of Scotland.

The Gers will hope to notch one of those wins on Sunday when they take on Hamilton at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

Gerrard praised Rice ahead of the game and pointed out that unlike some other sides, Hamilton do not just sit back and look to defend against top teams.

McManus believes Rangers will comfortably win the game and feels Hamilton are likely to be relegated this season.

He also believes Gerrard’s words were meant to be mind games as he wants Rice’s Hamilton side to have a go at Rangers on Sunday.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “I am going to go 3-0 to Rangers.

“I think this is the season for Accies, I think they will go down this season.

“I like Steven Gerrard saying that Brian Rice never plays a low block and he always has a go so that they do have a go.

“It’s all mind games there.”

Rangers have not conceded a goal in their last three league games and have the best defensive record in Scotland at the moment.