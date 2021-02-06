Former Preston North End boss Simon Grayson feels that Liverpool new boy Ben Davies is naturally suited to playing for a top Premier League club rather than a side scrapping towards the bottom of the league.

The Preston academy graduate made the headlines on deadline day when he secured a move to Anfield on a long-term deal.

Experienced manager Grayson, who worked with Davies when he was the manager of the Lilywhites from 2013 and 2017, insists that the defender is comfortable on the ball and can see a pass.

Grayson is sure that Liverpool have signed a player that can flourish at Anfield and stressed that Davies is not suited to playing for a team that are constantly under the cosh.

He also noted that Davies has improved the physical side of his game.

“Ben Davies has a lovely range of passing and has developed the physical side a lot better over the last few years”, Grayson told BBC Radio 5 live.

“He’s got stronger, very comfortable on the ball, can see a pass.

“When you are going to a top-six club, you have a lot more possession of the ball and don’t have to defend your box as much, and I think that is more suited to Ben.

“If he was down at the bottom end of the Premier League and you’re defending all the time, you get asked more questions of you and I think he’s more suited to a top-six team because of the way he plays and the way they play.”

Davies is yet to make his Liverpool debut, but could be thrown in at the deep end when the Reds face Manchester City on Sunday.